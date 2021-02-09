Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Raised by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.9% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in AON were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,779,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AON by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 962,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,593,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $225.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day moving average of $203.50. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.62.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

