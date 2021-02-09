Aoxing Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 81,750 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOXG)

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain.

