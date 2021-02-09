Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.51. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRC. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

AIRC stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.58. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $41.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

