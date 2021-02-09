Apex Hits Market Capitalization of $838,833.15 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 159.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Apex has a market cap of $838,833.15 and approximately $1,945.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apex has traded 285.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

