Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Shares Up 25.1%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) shares shot up 25.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.75. 55,361,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 22,647,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on APHA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in Aphria in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aphria by 4.1% in the third quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Aphria in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Aphria in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

