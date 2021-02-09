Aphria (TSE:APH) Trading Down 3.5%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APH) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$15.15. Approximately 12,851,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,580,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.

Aphria (TSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.45 million.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.