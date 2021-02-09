API3 (API3) Achieves Market Cap of $62.07 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $62.07 million and approximately $16.13 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00009658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00211883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063344 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00065841 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00194965 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00061243 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.