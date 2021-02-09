APIX (APIX) 1-Day Volume Tops $691,553.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One APIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $691,553.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00233110 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00067125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00089146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00191671 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars.

