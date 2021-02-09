apM Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $1.01 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00059270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.80 or 0.01119057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.98 or 0.05682660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00042531 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

