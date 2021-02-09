Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.11

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.
