Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.11

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

