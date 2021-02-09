AppCoins (APPC) Price Reaches $0.0720 on Top Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. AppCoins has a market cap of $17.67 million and $640,205.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.01 or 0.01082976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.17 or 0.05604598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00042054 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,531,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,531,042 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

