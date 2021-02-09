Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.67 and last traded at $219.68. 1,021,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,542,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -399.42 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.17.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $574,556.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 599,971 shares of company stock worth $105,828,781. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

