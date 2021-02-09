Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.30. 758,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,530,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

