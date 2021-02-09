Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

