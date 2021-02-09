APY.Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.50 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $19.51 million and $4.50 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002282 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00252376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00085958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00093029 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00064285 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,689,045 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

