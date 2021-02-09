Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.29. 3,312,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,512,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $384.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 42,125 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

