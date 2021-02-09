Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $5.87 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $232.46 million and $58.82 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $5.87 or 0.00012615 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01087906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.55 or 0.05604986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00032010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00042130 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

