Aragon Court Market Cap Hits $6.12 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Aragon Court token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $140,206.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00235108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00070611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00097821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00066398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

Aragon Court Token Trading

Aragon Court can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

