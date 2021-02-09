ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) VP Michael R. Johns Sells 1,629 Shares

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 283,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ArcBest by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 89,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

