ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Up 5.2%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.50. 283,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 170,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

