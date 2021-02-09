Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.26 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($3.26), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of ARCH opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $790.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

ARCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

