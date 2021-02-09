Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Down 9.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) traded down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $46.52 and last traded at $47.05. 597,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 409,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

The energy company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

The firm has a market cap of $712.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

