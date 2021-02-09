Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.08

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.08 and last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 25532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

