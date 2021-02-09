Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.26

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 1673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

A number of analysts have commented on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

