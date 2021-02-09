Ardor Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $107.18 million and $10.90 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00427916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00063099 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.13 or 0.02392462 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

