Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.00

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 10428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Ares Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,267,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 19,583 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $878,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 902,626 shares of company stock worth $42,906,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 33.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 956,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 8.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.