Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.14

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.94 and a current ratio of 16.94.

About Argo Investments

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

