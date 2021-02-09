Argus Increases Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $48.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Lazard by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,362,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 60,436 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 359,541 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

