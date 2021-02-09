Argyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $245.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

