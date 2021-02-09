Arion (ARION) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Arion has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $80,574.07 and $14.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00050554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00251992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00085325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00068748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00086068 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00064154 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,547,875 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.