Arionum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $74,203.88 and $10.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,543.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.48 or 0.03799625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.71 or 0.00392562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.01103257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.78 or 0.00478641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.12 or 0.00363357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00233293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.