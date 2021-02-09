Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,010,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

