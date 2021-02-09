Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

