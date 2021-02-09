Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,047 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 140166 assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

