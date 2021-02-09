Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $155.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.60). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.