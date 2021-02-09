Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $156.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.91. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

