Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:RHI opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

