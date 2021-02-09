Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,022 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after buying an additional 92,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,112,533 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,438,000 after buying an additional 130,466 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 645,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

EWBC stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.