Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,958 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 105,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,157.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

