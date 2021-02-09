Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $169.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $169.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

