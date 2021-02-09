Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group stock opened at $169.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $169.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
Further Reading: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.