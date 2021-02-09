ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 161.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18.

