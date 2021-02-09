Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 2,663,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,454,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $683.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 612 shares of company stock valued at $4,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.