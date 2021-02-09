Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.90 ($9.29) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.82 ($8.02).

ETR AT1 opened at €5.84 ($6.87) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

