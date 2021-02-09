Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Cap of $55,973.16

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $55,973.16 and $1,551.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,225.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.43 or 0.03734786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00366622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.61 or 0.01080816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.34 or 0.00506947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00353565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00231110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00020166 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,234,454 coins and its circulating supply is 8,189,910 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

