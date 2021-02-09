Arweave (AR) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $187.96 million and $11.69 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $5.63 or 0.00011981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.01071013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.73 or 0.05389298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

