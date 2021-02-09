Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.56 Million

Brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce sales of $62.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $221.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $221.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $291.32 million, with estimates ranging from $289.15 million to $294.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

