Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CAO Sells $119,387.94 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 211,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,139. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

