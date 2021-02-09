Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CAO Sells $119,387.94 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ABG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 211,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,139. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
