ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $979.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post sales of $979.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $974.72 million and the highest is $986.50 million. ASGN reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASGN.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $4,643,909.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $86,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $538,534.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $92.83.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

