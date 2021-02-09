Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Shares of ASHTY traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,745. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $220.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

