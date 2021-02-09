Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,340 at Barclays

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,330 ($43.51) to GBX 4,340 ($56.70) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,933.08 ($38.32).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 3,860 ($50.43) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,638.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,086.08.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

